Man accused of videotaping Las Vegas sex assault

Eric Semuhungu (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A Las Vegas man is accused of videotaping a sexual assault on an individual who passed out after drinking, then sharing images of the assault through social media, according to an arrest report.

Eric Semuhungu, 28, is charged with two counts of sex assault, unlawful dissemination of an intimate image of another and capture/distribute/display image of a private area.

Las Vegas police wrote in an arrest report for Semuhungu that police were called in January by a man who wanted to report a sex assault that he said occurred in Las Vegas in August 2018. The man said he’d been drinking heavily with a friend when he passed out drunk. In December 2019, the man said he was contacted by another friend who informed him that there were naked pictures and videos of him being distributed through Snapchat. The man was then contacted by another individual telling him the same thing. The man asked them to forward the images and video to him.

After observing the photos and video, he called police.

“(The victim) stated the photos and videos have been leaked through WhatsApp to an unknown amount of people, to include his family,” police wrote in an arrest report.

Las Vegas police wrote in the arrest report that they recovered videos that show the victim being sexually assaulted. Semuhungu was arrested on March 24 at his northwest Las Vegas apartment.

A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for June 24.

