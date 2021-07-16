Man arrested in 2014 sex assault in Las Vegas after DNA link

A man accused of sexually assaulting, choking and robbing a woman in 2014 in Las Vegas was arrested on a warrant last week.

Shakee Walley (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Shakee Walley, 41, was returned to Las Vegas on a warrant July 6. He’s charged with two counts of sexual assault stemming from June 2014, according to court records.

Walley is accused of choking and sexually assaulting a woman he brought back to his apartment to smoke weed with, according to arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department released Wednesday.

The woman told police she was separated from her friends when a man nearby asked her if she’d like to wait for them inside his apartment, according to the arrest report. She told investigators that once inside, he sexually assaulted her twice, but she was too afraid to say no after he strangled her.

After the assault, detectives believe Walley stole $1,000 from the woman’s purse and took a photo of her license. She told police she was afraid to report what happened because he told her, “If I have problems with this then you’ll have problems.”

In October 2018, evidence showed Walley’s DNA as a match for the woman’s abuser, but it remained unclear why Walley was charged exactly a year later.

Walley posted $25,000 bail and is expected to appear in court again for a preliminary hearing Aug. 11.

