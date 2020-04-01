Man arrested in 3 sexual assaults in Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating after a man was arrested Tuesday on sexual assault charges.

Las Vegas police arrested a man Tuesday in connection with three sexual assaults, and detectives believe there may be “additional unreported incidents.”

Michael Nickson, 26, faces charges of sexual assault with a deadly weapon, attempted sexual assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, burglary, robbery, battery with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon, battery to commit sexual assault with a victim over the age of 16 and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, online jail records show.

Michael Nickson has been arrested for three sexual assault incidents that occurred near the area of W Tropicana and Dean Martin since the beginning of this year. Detectives believe there may be additional unreported incidents and are asking for victims to come forward. pic.twitter.com/Be1lqE9JHs — LVMPD (@LVMPD) April 1, 2020

The assaults occurred between January and March near West Tropicana Avenue and Dean Martin Drive, police said in a release Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone with information can contact the Metropolitan Police Department’s sexual assault section at 702-828-3421 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Nickson is being held at the Clark County Detention Center without bail, and he is due in court Friday morning.

Contact Alexis Egeland at aegeland@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexis_egeland on Twitter.