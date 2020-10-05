Man arrested in attempted sexual assault on woman

A man has been arrested in the attempted sexual assault of a woman, and police are trying to determine if he might have victimized other women.

Carlos Montero (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police said Monday they arrested Carlos Montero, 36, in the burglary and attempted sexual assault of a woman at a home near East Silverado Ranch Boulevard and Eastern Avenue. Police said Montero “entered a residence and attempted to sexually assault a female adult.”

Very few details were released about the incident. Montero was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of burglary, attempted burglary, kidnapping, attempted sexual assault and battery with intent to commit sexual assault.

“Detectives believe there may be additional victims in the Silverado Ranch neighborhood who have not come forward,” police said.

Police encouraged any victims or individuals who have information about Montero to call the police sexual assault section at 702-828-3421. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling 702-385-5555 or go online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

