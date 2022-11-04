Man arrested in connection to 2005 sexual assault

Andre Flowers faces a charge of sexual assault in connection with the 2005 rape of a woman in her home, according to an arrest warrant from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Andre Flowers (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police)

Las Vegas police arrested a man Thursday in connection with a rape committed 17 years ago.

Andre Flowers, 40, faces a charge of sexual assault in connection with the 2005 rape of a woman in her home, according to police.

Police say the case was initially closed in 2005 after Flowers didn’t show up for an interview with detectives, according to an arrest warrant from the Metropolitan Police Department released Friday.

The case was reopened in 2017 after a review of the case found that Flowers was never interviewed. Police say a victim advocate reached the victim in September 2020, and the victim reportedly said she was willing to have the case reopened.

Detectives interviewed the victim and her mother during the initial 2005 investigation, but the recorded audio from the interview was reportedly either too faint to make out what was said or completely inaudible in multiple places, according to police.

Police said that detectives were able to talk to the victim again in 2020, but could not reach any of the people she initially told about the incident.

Flowers told police in a phone interview on Nov. 12, 2020 that he remembered the victim, but said he did not have sex with her.

The arrest warrant for Flowers showed Metro requested a warrant in November 2020, but Las Vegas Justice Court did not approve the request and open a case until August 2022.

Flowers is being held on $200,000 bail and is set to appear in court on Monday.

