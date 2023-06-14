77°F
Sex Crimes

Man arrested in connection with 2021 child sexual assault

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 14, 2023 - 6:00 am
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police have arrested a man accused of a sexual assault on a minor last year.

Isaac Hernandez, who was arrested June 7, faces two charges of lewdness with a child under 14 and a charge of sexual assault on a child under 14, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

Hernandez was accused of sexually assaulting a boy under age 14 in April of 2021, and detectives were unable to locate him until he was found at a house on Mar Vista Way, near Boulder Highway and Nellis Boulevard,

Police said Hernandez had fled to Arizona during the initial investigation. When he was found, Hernandez was leaving a house and walking toward a truck with Arizona plates.

Detectives found that Hernandez also used the alias Alexis Nazario Negron and suspected that Isaac Hernandez may not be his true identity, the arrest report said.

Hernandez was in custody as of Tuesday night and is set to appear in court on July 13.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarkCredicoII.

