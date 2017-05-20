Man arrested in connection with ongoing child rape case

People walk outside of the Clark County Detention Center in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas police arrested a man Thursday in connection with an ongoing child rape case opened last year, records show.

Domingo Abraham Sajic-Gomez, 40, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on the suspicion of assaulting a 4-year-old girl repeatedly from 2013 or 2014 onward, according to arrest reports obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The girl’s former babysitter told police she discovered the child was suffering from an infection from possible sexual abuse, the reports say, and contacted Child Protective Services. The babysitter also told police she was concerned of physical abuse to “all of the children” in Sajic-Gomez’s home.

According to the reports, Protective Services and police took at least one month to take action despite the babysitter providing video evidence of the girl describing the sexual abuse.

In an interview with police, Sajic-Gomez denied the sexual abuse allegations but admitted to hitting his son in the face with “shoe belts.”

In October 2016, Sajic-Gomez was charged with child abuse, but police did not pursue the sexual assault charges.

According to the arrest report, the case was reopened this month after the girl spent “some time” away from Sajic-Gomez and told her aunt about “being touched” multiple times.

Sajic-Gomez now faces two counts of sexual assault against a child younger than 14, two counts of lewdness with a child and one count of kidnapping. He is being held without bail.

Review-Journal reporter Rio Lacanlale contributed to this report. Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.