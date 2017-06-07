Man arrested in Las Vegas on charges of sex trafficking his wife

Jason Quate (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A 34-year-old man was arrested Tuesday morning on charges of sex trafficking his wife.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police Department said Jason Quate’s wife told police on Monday that she had been sex trafficked by him for the last two years. She also said they had three children and that Quate had killed one of them, a 6-year-old girl, and kept the body in a container in a house.

The family had lived in Centreville, Illinois, but moved to Las Vegas two years ago, police said. The Metropolitan Police Department contacted authorities in Illinois and the 6-year-old child’s body was found where Quate’s wife said it would be.

Metropolitan SWAT officers searched Quate’s apartment, which is near the intersection of East Sahara and South Eastern avenues. They found the two children, who showed signs of abuse and neglect, and took Quate into custody.

The investigation continues.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact Metro at 702-828-3455, or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

