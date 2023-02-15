40°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Sex Crimes

Man arrested, suspected of sexually assaulting child

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 14, 2023 - 7:45 pm
 
Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 55-year-old man has been arrested and is facing seven felony charges of sexual assault against a child for alleged abuse that took place for several years.

Celestino Guadalupe Nunez also faces a felony charge of kidnapping a minor.

On Dec. 20, 2022, a woman reported to the Metropolitan Police Department that Nunez had molested her grandson for several years.

The woman told officers that the abuse occurred when the child had been dropped off at the suspect’s apartment to watch movies, approximately once a week over the last six years. She said her grandson had told her about the abuse after watching a television news report about a Metro sting operation to catch online predators and sex traffickers.

On Jan. 18, a forensic interview specialist then interviewed the boy, who outlined several instances of the suspect sexually assaulting him. . The boy indicated he had asked Nunez to stop assaulting him multiple times.

According to the arrest report, the kidnapping charge stems from an incident where Nunez allegedly dragged the victim by his leg into the bedroom after he had refused to go and then sexually assaulted him.

Officers then questioned the suspect, who denied the accusations. Nunez was arrested on Sunday.

Nunez is due in court Wednesday for a status check on the filing of his criminal complaint.

Contact Justin Razavi at jrazavi@reviewjournal.com. Follow @justin_razavi on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Democrats call on Whitmer to resign after party purge
Democrats call on Whitmer to resign after party purge
2
$150K video poker jackpot hits at Strip casino
$150K video poker jackpot hits at Strip casino
3
New $50M nightlife venue to be built on Strip
New $50M nightlife venue to be built on Strip
4
Are slot machines tighter? Yup, but by an imperceptible amount
Are slot machines tighter? Yup, but by an imperceptible amount
5
Harry Reid International sees flight delays amid strong winds, snow
Harry Reid International sees flight delays amid strong winds, snow
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Demonstration supports trafficking victims — PHOTOS
By / RJ

About 50 people demonstrated Saturday in Las Vegas to bring attention to the unusually high rates of domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking and murder suffered by female members of Indigenous groups throughout the country.

More stories for you
Man faces charges of sex trafficking, raping child under 14
Man faces charges of sex trafficking, raping child under 14
Alleged cult leader also faces sex assault charge in Canada
Alleged cult leader also faces sex assault charge in Canada
Las Vegas man used Grindr to meet minor for paid sex, police say
Las Vegas man used Grindr to meet minor for paid sex, police say
Las Vegas community leaders discuss efforts to fight human trafficking
Las Vegas community leaders discuss efforts to fight human trafficking
Groom accused of rape on his wedding day won’t serve prison time
Groom accused of rape on his wedding day won’t serve prison time
Police plan ‘DUI blitz’ for Super Bowl Sunday
Police plan ‘DUI blitz’ for Super Bowl Sunday