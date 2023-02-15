Man arrested, suspected of sexually assaulting child

A 55-year-old man was arrested and is facing felony sexual assault charges after he was accused of sexually assaulting a child and kidnapping.

Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 55-year-old man has been arrested and is facing seven felony charges of sexual assault against a child for alleged abuse that took place for several years.

Celestino Guadalupe Nunez also faces a felony charge of kidnapping a minor.

On Dec. 20, 2022, a woman reported to the Metropolitan Police Department that Nunez had molested her grandson for several years.

The woman told officers that the abuse occurred when the child had been dropped off at the suspect’s apartment to watch movies, approximately once a week over the last six years. She said her grandson had told her about the abuse after watching a television news report about a Metro sting operation to catch online predators and sex traffickers.

On Jan. 18, a forensic interview specialist then interviewed the boy, who outlined several instances of the suspect sexually assaulting him. . The boy indicated he had asked Nunez to stop assaulting him multiple times.

According to the arrest report, the kidnapping charge stems from an incident where Nunez allegedly dragged the victim by his leg into the bedroom after he had refused to go and then sexually assaulted him.

Officers then questioned the suspect, who denied the accusations. Nunez was arrested on Sunday.

Nunez is due in court Wednesday for a status check on the filing of his criminal complaint.

