Man chaged with sexually assaulting child in Las Vegas

Conrad Borjorquez (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A California man has been charged with sexually assaulting a child “a multitude of times” in Las Vegas over a four-year period, police said.

Conrad Borjorquez, 40, was arrested on a warrant issued by Las Vegas police. Las Vegas Justice Court records show Borjorquez is charged with two counts of sex assault and four counts of lewdness, all against a child.

An arrest report for Borjorquez shows a youth who lives out-of-state reported to a school official that she had been sexually assaulted repeatedly from 2014 to 2017 while in Las Vegas. Much of the contents of the police report were blacked out by authorities, but the report states Borjorquez was secretly recorded in a phone call by a potential witness.

During the call, Borjorquez denied sexually abusing a child, but did acknowledge touching the child while she was taking a shower.

A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Las Vegas Justice Court on Oct. 1.

