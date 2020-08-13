Man charged in nearly decade-old sex assault on Las Vegas child

A California man has been charged with sex assaults against a child in a crime police say happened nearly a decade ago in the Las Vegas Valley.

Marcos Hernandez (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A California man has been charged with sex assaults against a child that police say happened nearly a decade ago in the Las Vegas Valley.

Clark County Detention Center records show Marcos Ramos Hernandez, 56, of Arcadia, was booked at the jail Aug. 10 on four counts of sex assault against a child under 14 and one count of lewdness with a child. The charges stem from a criminal complaint and arrest warrant issued in Las Vegas in April 2019.

An arrest report for Hernandez states Las Vegas police opened an investigation in 2018 after a woman in Las Vegas disclosed that she had allegedly been sexually assaulted by Hernandez over a period of years in Las Vegas from 2009 to 2013.

The arrest report also states Hernandez was investigated by Los Angeles authorities in assault allegations dating to 2013. The report does not indicate that an arrest was made in the Southern California cases.

“I contacted LAPD and obtained three reports where Marcos was listed as a suspect,” a detective wrote in the arrest report.

Hernandez remained in custody at the Clark County Detention Center as of Thursday morning. A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for September in Las Vegas Justice Court.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.