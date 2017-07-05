Man charged in woman’s assault in Las Vegas allegedly hid in trunk

James Alexander Jones, 23, faces charges of kidnapping, battery, robbery and five counts of sexual assault in connection with the attack in Las Vegas on June 26, court records show.

Traffic passes the Clark County Detention Center in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas police have arrested a suspect after a woman was battered, raped and robbed by a man who hid in the trunk of her car.

James Alexander Jones, 23, was being held Wednesday in the Clark County Detention Center without bail and faces charges of kidnapping, battery, robbery and five counts of sexual assault, court records show.

According to an arrest report obtained by the Review-Journal, the woman had finished work early on June 26 and got into her car. While she was driving, she saw the back seats shift and a man she knew emerge from the car’s truck, records show.

The man held the woman at gunpoint and demanded she surrender the password to her bank phone application so he could transfer $1,700 to his account, the report says. He also hit the woman with the gun several times and forced her to drive to his sister’s residence.

According to the June 28 report, Jones sexually assaulted the woman there and threatened to post photos and videos of the rape online if she stopped the money transfer.

The report indicates that the woman had previously sought a restraining order against the man but that the order was still pending.

