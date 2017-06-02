Man charged with attempted sexual assault in downtown parking garage

The entrance to the Neonopolis underground parking garage at 450 Fremont St. in downtown Las Vegas is seen on Friday, May 26, 2017. (Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Las Vegas police arrested a man Tuesday after a woman told police he tried to rape her in a downtown parking garage.

Court records show that Nathan Fancher, 21, faces kidnapping, lewdness and attempted sexual assault charges in connection to the incident from Monday.

According to arrest reports obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Fancher met the woman at about 10:30 that night on Fremont Street. The two exchanged words before Fancher took the woman’s phone out of her hands to enter his phone number. He used the name “My King” and walked away with the phone, prompting the woman to follow.

The Metropolitan Police Department arrest report says that Fancher led the woman to an elevator at Neonopolis on 450 Fremont St., near North Las Vegas Boulevard. Once off the elevator, the woman told police Fancher pushed her against a pillar and ripped off her underwear.

Fancher then picked the woman up, carried her to a wall and said, “I’m looking for a place with no cameras,” the report says. He attempted to rape the woman but a vehicle approached and stopped. The woman told police she got inside the car and called 911.

Surveillance video shows a man carrying a woman, holding her against the wall and groping her, according to the arrest report.

Fancher is being held without bail at Clark County Detention Center.

