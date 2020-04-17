Man charged with sexual assault in Las Vegas alley attack

A North Las Vegas man has been charged with sexual assault in what authorities say was an attack on a woman in a downtown Las Vegas alley.

Jerry Carson (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A criminal complaint was filed against Jerry Carson, 53, in Las Vegas Justice Court on Friday.

A Metropolitan Police Department arrest report for Carson says that officers were called at 9:26 a.m. Tuesday to an alley in the 500 block of Ninth Street, near Bonanza Road, for a disturbance between a man and woman. Officers arrived in the alley and found a man and a woman in a small enclosure within the alley.

“The female appeared in distress, she was crying and naked from the waist down,” police said, adding the woman then uttered to police that she “was raped.”

The woman told police she met the man on the west side of Las Vegas and agreed to go with him to the downtown area to smoke crack cocaine. She told police that she agreed to pay the man money to smoke crack, but she actually didn’t have any money. The man then said she could pay him with sex. The woman initially agreed but later changed her mind and said the man continued to assault her against her will, according to the report.

The woman refused to undergo a sex assault examination at an area hospital. Police said Carson told an officer “she consented to having sex with me.” Police also said in the arrest report that, while being transported to jail, Carson told police “without a video, or DNA, his case would be dropped.”

