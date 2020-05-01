Man charged with sexually assaulting at least 12 kids

Las Vegas police arrested a man on April 24 who they believe has been using technology to prey on children.

Michael Hines (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police last week arrested a man suspected of sexually assaulting at least a dozen children.

Michael Hines, 46, was arrested April 24 and later charged with 11 counts of sexual assault with a victim under 14, one count of sexual assault with a victim under 16, one count of open or gross lewdness, four counts of using or permitting a minor under 14 to produce pornography, 17 counts of child abuse or neglect, two counts of luring a child or mentally ill person to engage in sex, one count of possessing child pornography and one count of lewdness with a child under 14, jail records show.

Hines is being held at the Clark County Detention Center. His next court appearance is scheduled for June 5.

Police believe Hines used “technology” to prey on children and said there may be other victims. Anyone with information can contact the Metropolitan Police Department’s sexual assault section at 702-828-3421 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

