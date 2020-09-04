86°F
Sex Crimes

Man charged with sexually assaulting child in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 4, 2020 - 7:26 am
 
Updated September 4, 2020 - 8:05 am

A California man has been charged with sexually assaulting a child “a multitude of times” in Las Vegas over a four-year period, police said.

Conrad Borjorquez, 40, was arrested on a warrant issued by Las Vegas police. Las Vegas Justice Court records show he is charged with two counts of sex assault and four counts of lewdness, all against a child.

An arrest report for Borjorquez shows a youth who lives out of state reported to a school official that she had been sexually assaulted repeatedly from 2014 to 2017 while in Las Vegas. Much of the police report was blacked out by authorities, but it states that Borjorquez was secretly recorded in a phone call by a potential witness.

In the call, Borjorquez denied sexually abusing a child but did acknowledge touching the child while she was taking a shower.

A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Oct. 1 in Las Vegas Justice Court.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

