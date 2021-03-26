Man committed at least 4 sexual assaults, Las Vegas police say

The 30-year-old arrested Wednesday is accused of sexually assaulting at least four women at gun point, according to his arrest report.

(Thinkstock)

The Metropolitan Police Department on Thursday announced Jakarr Dudley’s arrest and asked anyone with information about the suspect to contact the department’s sexual assault unit. Investigators “believe there may be additional victims who have not come forward,” police said.

The first assault tied to Dudley happened March 8, according to his arrest report.

A woman told police she met a man online and agreed to have sex in exchange for money. But when they met, the man pulled out a handgun and assaulted her, the report said.

Another woman reported an assault on March 13, after she met a man on a dating app. When the man went to visit her, he pulled out a gun and assaulted her, the report said.

On March 23, another woman told police she met a man online and agreed to have sex with him for money. When he arrived, he also pointed a handgun at her and assaulted her. He also assaulted another woman staying with the victim who had arranged to meet the man, the report said.

After all three attacks, the man deleted his texts and messages from the victims’ phones, the report said. Dudley was identified as a suspect through DNA from the first assault and surveillance footage.

During an interview with police after his arrest, Dudley denied committing the crimes. He told investigators he was a “regular customer” of sex workers, and admitted to searching for one “a few days prior” at a motel near the Strip, the report said.

Dudley faces nine felony counts of sexual assault with a deadly weapon, four felony counts of kidnapping with a deadly weapon, and three gross misdemeanor counts of destroying or concealing evidence, court records show.

In 2009, Dudley pleaded guilty in two felony cases, court records show. In January 2009, he pleaded guilty to assault with a deadly weapon, committing a felony to promote the activities of a gang, and assisting a criminal gang. In March 2009 he pleaded guilty to battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.

Dudley remained in the Clark County Detention Center on Friday with a $250,000 bail, court records show. He is due to appear in court on March 30.

Anyone with information about Dudley can contact Metro’s sexual assault section at 702-828-3421. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.