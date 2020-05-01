Man faces charges involving ‘multiple child sex crimes,’ police say

Las Vegas police arrested a man on April 24 who they believe has been using technology to prey on children.

Michael Hines (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police believe there may be additional victims of a 46-year-old man arrested last week on suspicion of “multiple child sex crimes,” the Metropolitan Police Department announced Thursday.

The suspect, identified by Metro as Michael Hines, was arrested April 24. He faces 11 counts of sexual assault against a child under 14, one count of sexual assault against a child under 16, one count of open or gross lewdness, four counts of using or permitting a minor under 14 to produce pornography, four counts of child abuse or neglect, two counts of luring a child or mentally ill person to engage in sex, and one count of possessing child pornography, court records show.

Further details surrounding the charges against Hines, including the number of victims, were not immediately available. Police said detectives believe Hines may have been “using technology” to inappropriately communicate with other juveniles.

He is being held at the Clark County Detention Center as he awaits a preliminary hearing in the case scheduled for June 5.

Anyone with information may contact Metro’s sexual assault section at 702-828-3421 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

This story has been updated to clarify that the number of victims is unknown. It also has been updated to correct information regarding the charges Hines faces.