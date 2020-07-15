Man faces charges of inappropriate touching, kidnapping girl

Las Vegas police arrested Dennis Bierman, 51, this month after he was accused of exposing himself to a girl who was walking home from school in March and pulling her into his car, according to an arrest report.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police arrested a 51-year-old man this month after he allegedly pulled a girl into his car and exposed himself to her while she was walking home from school in March, according to an arrest report.

Dennis Bierman, 51, agreed to turn himself in and was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on July 2, the report said.

Police began investigating Bierman in May, when a girl told Las Vegas police that while she was walking home from school in March, Bierman drove up to her, exposed himself and pulled her into his car, where he inappropriately touched her.

During an interview with police on June 17, Bierman denied inappropriately touching the girl, the Metropolitan Police Department report said.

Bierman was charged with first-degree kidnapping of a minor, indecent exposure by an adult in the presence of a child under 18, and two counts of lewdness with a child under 14, all felonies, court records show.

The girl told police that while she was in Bierman’s car, he “warned her not to tell anyone.” She got out of the car when Bierman “became distracted,” the report said.

She did not tell anyone about Bierman for a few weeks “due to being scared,” the report said. She also said that about three weeks before he pulled her into his car, she was walking home from school when Bierman “offered her a ride,” the report said.

The girl said she ran from him and “indicated being scared when this occurred,” the report said.

Bierman posted a surety bond on a $25,000 bail on Tuesday, 12 days after he was arrested, court records show. He was released from custody with high-level electronic monitoring, and as a condition of his bail he is not allowed contact with any minor who is not his child.

Court records do not indicate that Bierman has any prior arrest history in Clark County.

A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Aug. 4, court records show.

