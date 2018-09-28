Man faces federal charges in sexual assault at Laughlin resort

An Arizona man is facing federal charges in connection with the sexual assault of a woman at a Laughlin resort, the Department of Justice announced Thursday.

Avi Resort & Casino in Laughlin in sseen in a screenshot. (Google)

Richard Anthony Hernandez, 23, is charged with one count of assault resulting in serious bodily injury and one count of aggravated sexual abuse. He was ordered held without bail Thursday after a hearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge Carl W. Hoffman.

Prosecutors said Hernandez and a woman, who is a member of the Colorado River Indian Tribes, entered a room at Avi Resort & Casino in Laughlin on Monday. He is accused of repeatedly striking her in the face and body, and sexually assaulting her in the room, according to a Justice Department news release.

Officers from the Fort Mohave Tribal Police Department found the hotel room in disarray, with blood spatter on the walls and near the door, along with blood on the beds, the release stated.

Hernandez faces life in prison if convicted.

10000 Aha Macav Pkwy, Laughlin, NV 89029