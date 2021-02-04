Man faces lewdness charge after touching, filming girl at laundromat, police say

A Las Vegas man has been charged with following a child then touching her inappropriately at a laundromat.

Adrian Navarro (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A Las Vegas man has been charged with following a child then touching her inappropriately at a laundromat.

Las Vegas police said on Jan. 31 at 10:23 p.m. a woman called officers to report she was at a laundromat in the 500 block of East Twain Avenue when a stranger approached her daughter. Her daughter, who is younger than 14, said the man kept following her, then touched her inappropriately. The man had a camera and appeared to be recording the child, police said.

“She (the mother) stated at one time she did notice the suspect standing inches from (her daughter,) and was holding his phone down by her rear end recording,” police said in an arrest report. “She stated she immediately confronted the suspect about recording her daughter, which he denied until she noticed the phone was still on and (she) could see a picture of her daughter on it.”

The man left the laundromat but the woman followed him in her car. Police traced the man to an apartment complex on West Viking Road. They identified him in an arrest report as Adrian Navarro, 38, of Las Vegas. Navarro, police said, told them he was at the laundromat but he denied touching the girl. He also said “that his phone turns on automatically sometimes.”

Police checked video surveillance from the laundromat and saw a man they identified as Navarro “following (the child) for an extremely unreasonable amount of time. The time frame was approximately 20 minutes.”

Navarro denied any wrongdoing. He is charged with a single count of lewdness with a child under the age of 14 first offense. A preliminary hearing for Navarro is scheduled in Las Vegas Justice Court on March 3.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.