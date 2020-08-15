Man faces sex assault charges involving teen in Las Vegas

A 23-year-old man was arrested after he was accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl who he later told police claimed she was 21.

A 23-year-old man was arrested after he was accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl who he later told police claimed she was 21, according to Las Vegas police arrest report.

Victor Lopez was arrested on July 29 and was charged with three counts of sexual assault of a person under 14.

On July 13 at about 10 a.m. police were called to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center after a social worker reported a child had tested positive for gonorrhea, an STD, according to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Investigators learned that the girl had asked Lopez for money a few days earlier at a gas station on Vegas Drive and Michael Way, and despite her refusal of his sexual advances, he took the girl to his home, according to the arrest report.

Lopez told police the girl said she was 21. He also admitted to police he used his phone to film a sexual encounter they had at his home, the arrest report said. The girl left Lopez’s home around 7 a.m.

When she arrived home, her mother took her to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center to request a rape-kit done to “make sure her daughter was safe but refused other medical exams,” according to the report.

Lopez made his initial court appearance on July 30 and was released on his own recognizance under the condition that he does not have contact with the victim or any minors other than his family. He is scheduled to appear in court again Aug. 27.

