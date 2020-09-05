Man faces sex trafficking charges after woman says she was choked

A 39-year-old man was arrested on sex trafficking and kidnapping charges after a woman told police she had just escaped being tied up for three days in his apartment.

(Getty Images)

A 39-year-old man was arrested on sex trafficking and kidnapping charges after a woman told police she had just escaped being tied up for three days in his apartment.

Leonardo Fields was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, sex trafficking of an adult, kidnapping, attempted murder and battery by strangulation after police said he tied a woman up and starved her when she said she no longer wanted to work as a prostitute for him, according to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department released Thursday.

The victim told police during the six months she worked for Fields and lived with him, he would frequently threaten her with a black handgun.

“Sometimes he would put a laser on the firearm to scare her more. He would point the laser at her while it was on the firearm. He would tell her if she didn’t do what he said he would ‘pistol whip’ her with the gun. One time he made her load a magazine with ammunition, to prove to her the gun was loaded,” according to the arrest report.

When the victim told Fields on Aug. 12 she no longer wanted to work for him, she told police he threw her to the ground and dragged her back into the apartment, later tying her up. The victim told police she was tied up and starved of food and water for about 24 hours. Fields allegedly kept the woman naked despite her complaints of being cold due to anemia, and allowed her to use the bathroom twice during the 24 hours.

On Aug. 14 when she asked to leave again, Fields tried to put a bag over her head and later choked her. He eventually gave her clothes and demanded she work as a prostitute that night. When she left the apartment she found an officer and reported what had happened. She identified Fields by his full name to police because she had done his taxes earlier this year, she told police.

Fields has charges in Las Vegas Justice Court dating back to 2005, including a conviction in 2015 for three counts of battery.

Fields was arrested Aug. 14 and released Sept. 1 after posting a $15,000 bail. His bail conditions include electronic monitoring, a 6 p.m. curfew and having no contact with the victim. He is scheduled to appear in court again Sept. 15.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.