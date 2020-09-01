Man faces sex trafficking, kidnapping charges involving teen girl

A California man faces sex trafficking and kidnapping charges after authorities accused him of taking a teen girl to Las Vegas and other cities to work as a prostitute.

Leonte McClay, 21, of Anaheim is charged with sex trafficking of a child under 18, first-degree kidnapping, child abuse or neglect, and living from the earnings of a prostitute.

A Las Vegas police arrest report indicates that he was arrested after a teen was detained by detectives as part of a vice investigation that focused on the area of Tropicana Avenue and Cameron Street. The teen said she was from California and working for a man she knew by the name “Lavish.”

She said the man took her to San Bernardino, California, to work as a prostitute, and she made $480 exchanging sex for money. She gave all the money to “Lavish.” The process repeated in Oakland, California, where she made $800. She then was taken to San Francisco, where she made about $1,000, according to the report.

The two then came to Las Vegas, where the teen was detained by police. A police investigation using social media and text messages identified “Lavish” as McClay, according to the report.

McClay was interviewed by police, according to the report, and claimed the girl told him she was 18.

“Leonte McClay was cooperative and asked how we can proceed to get this situation resolved,” the report states.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 5 in Las Vegas Justice Court.

