Man found with 2 missing teen girls, charged with sex trafficking

The exterior of the Clark County Detention Center is shown in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas police found a transient man with two missing teen girls on Saturday and charged him with child sex trafficking.

According to arrest reports obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, police conducted a traffic stop for a BMW whose driver had outstanding traffic warrants for his arrest.

Inside the car, police found the car’s 36-year-old driver, Joshua Fortson, and two girls, ages 14 and 15, the report says.

The girls had been reported missing earlier, the report said. They told police they had been working as prostitutes for Fortson for the past three weeks.

Police booked Fortson at the Clark County Detention Center.

He faces charges of kidnapping, child abuse and sex trafficking of a child.

Because the girls said Forston took half of their earnings, he has also been charged with receiving the earnings of a prostitute.

