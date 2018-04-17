Man held in California in 2017 sex assault at Las Vegas hotel

A man suspected in a sexual assault last year in an off-Strip hotel has been arrested in California, Las Vegas police said.

(Thinkstock)

The arrest comes about nine months after the alleged assault on July 12 at a hotel east of the Strip, in the 100 block of East Harmon Avenue. Oscar Gonzalez, 22, was taken into custody on April 5 in Huntington Beach, California, the Metropolitan Police Department announced in a statement Monday.

Police said a man forced a woman into her hotel room after escorting her there and then sexually assaulted her.

Gonzalez is currently being held at the Orange County Jail.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

