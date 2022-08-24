Man posing as Las Vegas masseur faces sex assault charge

An unlicensed Las Vegas masseur has been charged with sexually assaulting a customer in Las Vegas.

Javier Diaz Guzman (Metropolitan Police Department)

An unlicensed Las Vegas masseur has been charged with sexually assaulting a customer in Las Vegas, and police said Wednesday that they were trying to determine if there were other victims.

Javier Diaz Guzman, 60, was arrested Aug. 16 at his home near North 21st Street and East Ogden Avenue.

Police said in Guzman’s arrest report that a woman told detectives she went to the home of a man who claimed to be a masseur on Aug. 12, and he told her to take off her clothes except for her bra and underwear.

The masseur, police said, then started talking about his marriage troubles and sexual issues before assaulting the woman.

“Detectives believe there may be additional victims,” police said in a press release.

Guzman declined to speak with a detective upon his arrest. An attorney representing Guzman could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday morning.

Police said anyone with information about the case is asked to call police at 702-828-3421. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can call 702-385-5555.

