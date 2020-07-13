Man sentenced in Las Vegas child sex case faces murder charge

A 37-year-old man was ordered to prison Monday on child sex charges in Las Vegas, while he faces a murder charge in the death of his daughter in Illinois.

FILE--Jason Quate, shown at the Regional Justice Center in 2019, was ordered to serve 28 years to life in prison on Monday, July 13, 2020, for sexual assault of a minor and lewdness with a child. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Jason Quate was ordered to serve 28 years to life in prison for sexual assault of a minor and lewdness with a child. He pleaded guilty in March after striking a deal with prosecutors.

His wife, Elizabeth Quate, told authorities the couple had three children and that her husband had killed one of them and kept her body in a container in a house in Centreville, Illinois, before they moved to Las Vegas in 2016. The child’s body was found where the woman said it would be.

Two children found inside the Quates’ home near Sahara and Eastern avenues displayed signs of abuse and neglect, authorities said at the time.

In late 2018, Jason Quate was charged in the death of his youngest daughter, Alysha, after an autopsy determined she died in 2014 from a head injury.

Quate still faces murder and concealing a homicidal death charges in St. Clair County, Illinois, court records show.

