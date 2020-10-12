90°F
Sex Crimes

Man sexually assaulted people at gunpoint, Las Vegas police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 12, 2020 - 3:24 pm
 

Las Vegas police have arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting people in his vehicle at gunpoint early Sunday.

Luis Moreno, 36, met with at least two victims in his car and sexually assaulted them, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release sent Monday afternoon. In a third event, he allegedly attempted to kidnap another victim at gunpoint, but the person was able to escape.

Moreno was arrested on three counts of sex assault with a deadly weapon, four counts of assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of battery to commit sex assault against a victim older than 16, two counts of battery by strangulation to commit sex assault, one count of robbery with a deadly weapon, two counts of kidnapping, one count of attempted kidnapping, two counts of sex assault with a deadly weapon and one count of child abuse or neglect, jail records show.

He is being held at the Clark County Detention Center on $1 million bail and is expected in court on Wednesday.

Detectives believe there maybe additional victims, according to the release. Anyone with information may contact police at 702-828-3421. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Alex Chhith at achhith@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0290. Follow @alexchhith on Twitter.

