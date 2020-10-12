Man sexually assaulted people at gunpoint, Las Vegas police say

Luis Moreno, 36, met with at least two victims in his car and sexually assaulted them, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

Luis Moreno (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

This is a vehicle associated with a suspect in a series of sexual assaults in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police have arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting people in his vehicle at gunpoint early Sunday.

“Partners with the Community” is not just a slogan. On October 11th, brave citizen Brett L. assisted SCAC Officers McCartin and Veliz capture a violent sexual assault suspect. pic.twitter.com/kx1lDpmAQt — LVMPD SCAC (@LVMPDSCAC) October 12, 2020

Luis Moreno, 36, met with at least two victims in his car and sexually assaulted them, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release sent Monday afternoon. In a third event, he allegedly attempted to kidnap another victim at gunpoint, but the person was able to escape.

Moreno was arrested on three counts of sex assault with a deadly weapon, four counts of assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of battery to commit sex assault against a victim older than 16, two counts of battery by strangulation to commit sex assault, one count of robbery with a deadly weapon, two counts of kidnapping, one count of attempted kidnapping, two counts of sex assault with a deadly weapon and one count of child abuse or neglect, jail records show.

He is being held at the Clark County Detention Center on $1 million bail and is expected in court on Wednesday.

Detectives believe there maybe additional victims, according to the release. Anyone with information may contact police at 702-828-3421. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

