Man tried to lure girl into his car twice, police say

A man accused of luring a child twice tried to entice a girl into his car, telling her how “beautiful” she was, according a report from the Metropolitan Police Department released Monday.

Jaime Hernandez-Angeles, 53, faces two felony counts of luring a child to engage in a sex act.

Jaime Hernandez-Angeles

Jaime Hernandez-Angeles, 53, was arrested Saturday and booked into the Clark County Detention on two felony counts of luring a child to engage in a sex act, Las Vegas Justice Court logs.

A judge set bail on Sunday at $50,000 for Hernandez-Angeles. Should he post bond, Hernandez-Angeles was ordered to stay away from children, records show.

The girl, who is under 16, was walking home from school at about 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday when a light green Toyota Prius approached her near Burnham and Karen avenues in central Las Vegas, police said.

Police wrote in the arrest report that the driver began yelling at her: “you come here, girl with the short hair.”

After the girl approached, the man began to compliment her and her clothes, eventually grabbing her hand, police said.

When she tried to pull away, he gripped harder, which caused her pain, police said.

When he loosened the grip, he began to massage her hand, asking to take her to a park or dinner, police said.

When she rebuffed the offer, the man told her he would return the next day, and he did, according to the report.

But the girl had told her mother what happened, and the woman was waiting down the road, police said.

The man allegedly told the girl that they could go to the park and then his house, police said.

Cellphone in hand, the woman began recording as she approached the Prius, and knocked on the hood.

“I’m looking for the address,” the man said in Spanish to the woman in the video, which Metro released Thursday.

“Get out of the car, please,” the woman said.

The man repeated that he was looking for an address before he sped off in reverse.

A dent, a distinct sticker on the car’s windshield, and DMV records helped investigators identify the car, police said.

Although a license plate was not visible in the video, police tracked its registration to Minnesota, where authorities provided a photo of Hernandez-Angeles, according to the arrest report.

The sticker had been peeled away, but police said they found the man’s clothes that resembled the ones seen in the video in his home.

Police said that Hernandez-Angeles initially disobeyed orders to come out of his house, but that he was eventually arrested.

Hernandez-Angeles, who did not have a listed attorney in court records, is due in court Tuesday.

