Man wanted in Arizona on child sex charges arrested at Nellis base

A man was arrested Tuesday at Nellis Air Force Base on child sex charges, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Michael Zavala, 35, was wanted by the Pima County Sheriff’s Office on charges of child molestation and sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 15, the Marshals Service said in a release Tuesday night.

Pima County asked for help from the Marshals Service in Arizona, which sent the request to Nevada for assistance in arresting Zavala.

Zavala, who “was employed as a contractor” at the base, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center and will be extradited to Arizona, the release said. It was unclear when he would be extradited.

“I’m proud of the partnerships the U.S. Marshals Service is able to maintain to make an arrest of this nature while working with various law enforcement agencies,” U.S. Marshal Gary Schofield said in a statement.

