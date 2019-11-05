Man who brought minor to Las Vegas convicted on child porn charge

Luis Angel Vicente Martir Gudiel, 27, who brought the 14-year-old Arizona girl to the city in 2018, was sentenced Tuesday to 11 years in prison.

An Arizona man was sentenced Tuesday to 11 years in prison for possessing and transporting child pornography to Las Vegas in 2018, authorities said.

A news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Nevada said Luis Angel Vicente Martir Gudiel, 27, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge James C. Mahan.

Authorities said Gudiel met a 14-year-old girl at church in Arizona in 2016 and carried out a relationship with the teen. A press release states the relationship ended when the victim’s family found out, but in December 2017 Gudiel again had repeated sexual relations with the teen.

In March 2018, Gudiel picked up the girl from church and told her they were running away to Las Vegas.

A joint operation between the Phoenix Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation located the victim in Las Vegas and she was reunited with her family. A forensic search of Gudiel’s phone also revealed what authorities described as pornographic images of the victim, according to the release.

Gudiel pleaded guilty to one count of possessing child pornography and one count of transporting child pornography. He is expected to be deported after serving his sentence, authorities said.

