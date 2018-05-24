Man who sexually assaulted girl at gunpoint in Las Vegas sought

A man driving a black BMW sedan approached the girl and offered her a ride while she was walking alone near Swenson Street and Twain, police said. He later sexually assaulted her before ordering her out of the car.

A girl was sexually assaulted at gunpoint Wednesday afternoon in the central Las Vegas Valley, and police want help identifying a suspect.

Officers found the girl in an alleyway near Palos Verdes Street and East Twain Avenue, near Paradise Road, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

A man driving a black BMW sedan approached the girl and offered her a ride while she was walking alone near Swenson Street and Twain, police said.

After the girl got into the car, the man drove her around the area for several minutes and, at one point, sexually assaulted her at gunpoint, Metro said.He then told her to get out of the car.

Two passers-by reported spotting the girl in distress.

Police provided video of the man’s sedan driving in a residential area.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call sexual assault detectives at 702-828-3421 or 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

