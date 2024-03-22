Mesquite counselor 4th CCSD employee arrested this week

A Clark County School District counselor was arrested by Mesquite police Thursday on charges of aggravated sexual abuse of a minor in Utah.

Mesquite police on Thursday arrested a Clark County School District counselor on suspicion of aggravated sexual abuse of a minor.

David Scott Curtis, 54, faces charges from police in St.George, Utah, from an event that occurred about 10 years ago, a Mesquite Police Department news release stated.

Curtis is employed at Hughes Middle School.

Mesquite police said they were unaware of any charges related to the suspect’s actions at Hughes Middle School, but anyone with information should contact the Mesquite Police Department Detective Justin Cheney or school resource officer Justin Goodsell.

Curtis became the fourth CCSD staffer arrested this week, after a high school janitor, Student Success Advocate and an elementary school computer technician working for the district were arrested.

