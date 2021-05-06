Michigan man accused of sexually assaulting woman at Strip resort

The woman told police she traveled to Las Vegas with the suspect and they were sharing a room. After drinks, dinner and a show, she woke up to him assaulting her, she said.

Frank Anthony Ruggirello (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A Michigan man has been charged with sexual assaulting a woman at a Las Vegas Strip resort hotel room on Monday, according to police and court records.

Las Vegas police arrested Frank Anthony Ruggirello, 43, of Clinton, Michigan, on Tuesday.

A Metropolitan Police Department arrest report for Ruggirello indicates police were called to the MGM Grand, 3799 Las Vegas Blvd. South, by hotel security at 6:32 p.m. A female guest at the hotel informed a lifeguard at an MGM pool that she’d been assaulted. The woman told police she traveled to Las Vegas with Ruggirello, they were sharing a room, and that after drinks, dinner and going to a show, she woke up to him assaulting her.

Police said Ruggirello denied assaulting the woman. He said he and the woman had been drinking most of the day and that they had consensual sex.

Las Vegas Justice Court records indicate a criminal complaint was filed against Ruggirello in Las Vegas Justice Court Thursday. A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Sept. 16.

Court records do not identify an attorney for Ruggirello but court records indicate he was identified in court as indigent. He is currently out of custody.

