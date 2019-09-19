Navy member accused of child sex assault in North Las Vegas

A U.S. Navy member who was arrested in Japan was charged with sexual assault of a minor and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Wednesday, officials announced.

(USS Ronald Reagan/Facebook)

A U.S. Navy member was arrested aboard an aircraft carrier in Japan and brought to the Las Vegas Valley to face child sexual assault charges, officials announced Wednesday.

Sakari Macrae-Hodgin was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Wednesday. Jail records indicate Macrae-Hodgin is 22, but a U.S. Marshals Service news release identified him as a 20-year-old.

He faces five child sexual assault charges, including four counts of sexual assault of a child under 14, according to online court records.

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service arrested Macrae-Hodgin aboard the USS Ronald Reagan, which is stationed at a U.S. naval base in Yokosuka, Japan, the release said.

The Metropolitan Police Department’s sexual assault unit requested assistance from the Marshals Service to arrest Macrae-Hodgin, the release said. Online court records indicate the crimes Macrae-Hodgin is suspected of happened in North Las Vegas.

Macrae-Hodgin remained in the detention center on Wednesday on $500,000 bail, court records show.

