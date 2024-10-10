Nellis officer accused of sexual abuse could face new charges

A Nellis Air Force Base officer whom police previously accused of sexual abuse could face new criminal charges, but the Air Force is being secretive about the details.

Lt. Col. Kevin DiFalco’s case began in 2022, with accusations that he groomed a girl, who told authorities that he raped her and committed lewd acts in front of her.

The girl told police that DiFalco sent her underwear and bikinis and said that he wanted to see her wear them, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report. She told police that he raped her several times and that she developed an eating disorder and tried to overdose because of the abuse.

“The Office of Special Trial Counsel has exercised its authority over the case and intends to re-file criminal charges against Lt Col DiFalco,” said a Nellis spokesperson in an unsigned email Thursday. “Further details regarding the change in circumstances and re-filing of charges are not publicly releasable at this time.”

DiFalco could not be immediately reached for comment Thursday.

DiFalco, a special projects officer, faced charges of lewdness in the presence of a child or vulnerable person and child abuse or neglect in Las Vegas Justice Court. But prosecutors denied the charges and the case was turned over to the military court process.

His military court-martial charges previously included sexual assault, sexual abuse of a child, obstructing justice and indecent exposure. They were withdrawn and dismissed on June 7, Maj. Lauren Ott said in July.

Because they were dismissed without prejudice, the Air Force left open the possibility DiFalco could be charged again.

DiFalco was scheduled to have a Board of Inquiry hearing in September that could have resulted in his discharge, but the Nellis spokesperson said that on September 18, the Board of Inquiry “was withdrawn due to changes in circumstances of the case” that they would not specify.

