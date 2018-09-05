Nevada brothel owner Dennis Hof in sexual assault investigation

The Nevada Department of Public Safety is investigating brothel owner and state Assembly candidate Dennis Hof over sexual assault allegations, the department confirmed Tuesday.

Dennis Hof is among the candidates seeking to win the Assembly District 36 seat. (Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times)

The Nevada Department of Public Safety is investigating brothel owner and state Assembly candidate Dennis Hof over sexual assault allegations, the department confirmed Tuesday.

“Based on a request from the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, the Nevada Department of Public Safety, Investigation Division, is conducting an investigation into sexual assault allegations against Dennis Hof. As this is an ongoing investigation, no further information can be provided at this time,” the department said in an emailed statement.

Hof, the Republican nominee for Assembly District 36, owns several brothels in Nevada, including the Bunny Ranch in Carson City.

Women have accused the brothel owner of sexual assault before. He was accused of raping a prostitute at one of his brothels in 2005, according to a Lyon County Sheriff’s Department report released in June. Hof and another woman named in the report denied the encounter, and Lyon County authorities closed the case because of a lack of evidence.

In April, two ex-prostitutes detailed sexual assault claims from 2009 and 2011 that they said took place at Hof’s Love Ranch and the Bunny Ranch, in Carson City. Hof also did not face charges in the alleged assaults because of a lack of evidence.

Hof denied the allegations made in April, saying the women were attempting to “try me in the media” prior to the primary election, which he won against Assemblyman James Oscarson.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewerg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.