Nevada inmate serving time for sex crimes dies

An inmate at a Northern Nevada prison has died, prison officials said Tuesday.

Donald Hennan (Nevada Department of Corrections)

Donald Hennan (Nevada Department of Corrections)

An inmate at a Northern Nevada prison has died, prison officials said Tuesday.

Donald C. Hennan, 77, died Thursday at a medical facility inside the Northern Nevada Correctional Center in Carson City, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections.

Hennan had been incarcerated since 1999, when he was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison after being convicted in Lyon County of lewdness with a minor and sexually assaulting a victim under the age of 16, it said. The Carson City Sheriff’s Office Coroner will determine the cause of Hennan’s death.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.