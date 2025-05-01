77°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Sex Crimes

Nevada prison inmate dies, officials say

Northern Nevada Correctional Center. (Nevada Department of Corrections)
Northern Nevada Correctional Center. (Nevada Department of Corrections)
More Stories
Ex-politician accused of sexually assaulting daughter during Las Vegas trip sentenced
Daniel Rhees (Metropolitan Police Department)
Las Vegas man sentenced in child sexual exploitation case
NFL hall of famer accused of rape in Las Vegas lawsuit
Las Vegas sergeant taken into custody after bail set at $500K in bathroom filming case
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 30, 2025 - 8:54 pm
 

An 82-year-old inmate was pronounced dead Monday at a prison in Carson City, according to a news release from the Nevada Department of Corrections.

William J. Coleman was pronounced dead at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center, according to the release. Coleman had been at the prison since 2010.

He was serving a sentence of 10 years to life for lewdness with a minor, according to the release. A cause of death was not listed.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES