Nevada prison inmate dies, officials say

An 82-year-old inmate was pronounced dead Monday at a prison in Carson City, according to a news release from the Nevada Department of Corrections.

Las Vegas sergeant taken into custody after bail set at $500K in bathroom filming case

An 82-year-old inmate was pronounced dead Monday at a prison in Carson City, according to a news release from the Nevada Department of Corrections.

William J. Coleman was pronounced dead at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center, according to the release. Coleman had been at the prison since 2010.

He was serving a sentence of 10 years to life for lewdness with a minor, according to the release. A cause of death was not listed.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.