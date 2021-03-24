North Las Vegas foster parent accused of sexually assaulting child

A North Las Vegas foster parent was arrested Sunday after he was accused of sexually abusing a young child last spring, according to a recently released arrest report.

Clark County Detention Center (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Roy Lee Jackson, 74, was arrested on one charge of lewdness with a child younger than 14 and two charges of sexual assault against a child younger than 14, jail records show. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Sunday without bail.

According to his arrest report, Jackson also worked as a pastor, though the congregation where he served was redacted.

Jackson was accused of sexually assaulting the child in March 2020 as she told him to stop, according to the report. After, Jackson gave the girl a dollar and told her not to tell anyone, the report said.

Police interviewed Jackson on June 25 and he denied the allegations before requesting a lawyer, according to the report. Police set up an appointment for Jackson to take a polygraph test on July 6, but he did not show.

Officers spoke with a woman on July 13 who said Jackson had fled to Arkansas, changed his phone number and refused to take a polygraph test, the report said.

Police spoke with multiple former foster children who stayed at Jackson’s home and none of them accused him of sexual assault, though one said she “felt uncomfortable with some touching that he did to her,” the report said.

Jackson has a court appearance scheduled for April 26.

