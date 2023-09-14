North Las Vegas high school coach booked on lewdness charges

An employee at a North Las Vegas high school was arrested Tuesday.

Mojave High School (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A coach at a North Las Vegas high school was arrested Tuesday on lewdness charges.

Ruben Salinas, 26, was arrested by Las Vegas police and booked on two counts of lewdness with a child under 14. He is being held without bail.

Salinas was an employee at Mojave High School, according to a statement from the school district sent to parents this week.

The school district later wrote that he was hired in June as a coach and is no longer employed.

“Please know this is a police investigation, and as school officials, we do not have additional information to share,” school Principal Greg Cole wrote in the statement to parents. “However, if you have questions about your child, please contact the school at (702) 799-0432.”

Salinas is scheduled for a hearing Thursday morning in North Las Vegas Justice Court.

Further details on the arrest were not immediately available.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.