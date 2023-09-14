83°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Sex Crimes

North Las Vegas high school coach booked on lewdness charges

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 14, 2023 - 9:45 am
 
Updated September 14, 2023 - 10:58 am
Mojave High School (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mojave High School (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A coach at a North Las Vegas high school was arrested Tuesday on lewdness charges.

Ruben Salinas, 26, was arrested by Las Vegas police and booked on two counts of lewdness with a child under 14. He is being held without bail.

Salinas was an employee at Mojave High School, according to a statement from the school district sent to parents this week.

The school district later wrote that he was hired in June as a coach and is no longer employed.

“Please know this is a police investigation, and as school officials, we do not have additional information to share,” school Principal Greg Cole wrote in the statement to parents. “However, if you have questions about your child, please contact the school at (702) 799-0432.”

Salinas is scheduled for a hearing Thursday morning in North Las Vegas Justice Court.

Further details on the arrest were not immediately available.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Russian hackers claim MGM Resorts breach, irritating visitors
Russian hackers claim MGM Resorts breach, irritating visitors
2
‘Losing money every minute’: MGM, FBI look into possibility of cyberattack
‘Losing money every minute’: MGM, FBI look into possibility of cyberattack
3
Caesars Entertainment paid millions in recent cyberattack, sources say
Caesars Entertainment paid millions in recent cyberattack, sources say
4
‘A strike has occurred’: Judge issues injunction to end ‘rolling sickouts’
‘A strike has occurred’: Judge issues injunction to end ‘rolling sickouts’
5
SEC rule ‘changes the game,’ could shed light on MGM cybersecurity issues
SEC rule ‘changes the game,’ could shed light on MGM cybersecurity issues
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Former North Las Vegas tutor arrested on lewdness charges from 2021
Former North Las Vegas tutor arrested on lewdness charges from 2021
Green Valley High worker charged with attempted lewdness with a child
Green Valley High worker charged with attempted lewdness with a child
Parent or guardian arrested for gun at northeast valley high school
Parent or guardian arrested for gun at northeast valley high school
Man, 30, arrested in California on suspicion of murder of friend in Las Vegas
Man, 30, arrested in California on suspicion of murder of friend in Las Vegas
2 teens booked in North Las Vegas killings
2 teens booked in North Las Vegas killings
North Las Vegas strangulation death leads to arrest
North Las Vegas strangulation death leads to arrest