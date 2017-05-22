North Las Vegas man faces child sex charges

The Clark County Detention Center in downtown Las Vegas (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A North Las Vegas man accused of sexually abusing several children over three years was arrested last week on felony charges.

Troy Lee Franco was booked May 16 on three counts of sexual assault against a child younger than 14 and four counts of lewdness with a child younger than 14.

According to Franco’s arrest report, the children told police the sexual abuse stopped when they turned 7.

Franco, 31, is being held at the Clark County Detention Center. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 19.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.