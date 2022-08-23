North Las Vegas pastor makes court appearance on sexual assault charges

Bobby Cornealius Smith of New Beginnings Ministries, faced Justice of the Peace Belinda Harris, who set a preliminary hearing for November.

Bobby Smith, a North Las Veagas pastor, is accused of sexually assaulting and inappropriately touching two women and a girl. He and his wife LaShawn Smith, charged with one count of child abuse, leave the courtroom after their arraignment at North Las Vegas Justice Court, on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Bobby Smith, center, a North Las Vegas pastor, is accused of sexually assaulting and inappropriately touching two women and a girl. He and his wife LaShawn Smith, charged with one count of child abuse, leave the courtroom with her attorney Aaron Grigsby, right, after their arraignment at North Las Vegas Justice Court, on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Bobby Smith, a pastor, is accused of sexually assaulting and inappropriately touching two women and a girl. He and his wife LaShawn Smith, charged with one count of child abuse, appear in court at North Las Vegas Justice Court, on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

A pastor charged in North Las Vegas facing sexual assault and child abuse charges appeared in court Tuesday.

Bobby Cornealius Smith, 45, of New Beginnings Ministries, faced Justice of the Peace Belinda Harris, who set a preliminary hearing for November.

Smith, who is currently out of custody on a $75,000 bail, is charged with three counts of sexual assault and one count of child abuse. North Las Vegas police said an accuser came forward in February and told police she had been sexually assaulted by Smith.

The accuser said she was sexually assaulted about 30 times between August 2012 and March 2013, according to Smith’s arrest report. Police said another woman told them she became one of Smith’s “God daughters” and spent time at his house. She told police that in 2013 Smith exposed himself to her and sexually assaulted her, according to the report.

Smith has denied any wrongdoing, according to his arrest report.

Also in court with Smith Tuesday was Smith’s wife, LaShawn Smith. She is charged with a single count of child abuse after police alleged she did not intervene, according to court records. Her attorney, Aaron Grigsby, declined comment.

A request for comment from Bobby Smith’s attorney was pending Tuesday.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.