94°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Sex Crimes

North Las Vegas physical therapist accused of lewdness faces third lawsuit

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 14, 2023 - 2:00 pm
 
Brady Powell (Metropolitan Police Department)
Brady Powell (Metropolitan Police Department)

A third lawsuit was filed Wednesday against a North Las Vegas physical therapist already facing criminal lewdness charges in connection with allegations of inappropriately touching clients.

Brady Powell, 42, a physical therapist at Premier Physical Therapy and Sports Performance was arrested in early February on seven misdemeanor counts of open or gross lewdness.

Powell is accused of touching female clients inappropriately during physical therapy appointments, rubbing his crotch on the victims during their appointments, according to police records and civil court filings.

About two weeks after his arrest, a woman sued Powell and Premier Physical Therapy and Sports Performance alleging Powell touched her inappropriately four different times and exposed his genitals to her on one occasion.

A second woman sued Powell and the physical therapy clinic in April, alleging Powell touched her inappropriately during sessions in August.

The third suit, filed Wednesday against Powell and the clinic that listed him as a managing partner, alleged that he touched another woman inappropriately during a November physical therapy session.

The latest complaint, filed by Robert Eglet, Tracy Eglet and Danielle Miller, accuses the physical therapy clinic of negligence, stating the clinic violated its “duty to maintain its premises in a reasonably safe condition for the public” by failing to “stop guests from being victims of open and gross lewdness.” The suit also alleges negligence against the clinic in hiring, retaining and supervising Powell while the alleged lewdness was happening.

The lawsuit also accuses Powell of negligently inflicting emotional distress on the victim through his alleged inappropriate touching.

The complaint said the victim still suffers from post-traumatic stress, anxiety, and has trouble sleeping because of nightmares about the alleged non-consensual touching from Powell.

Powell is due back in court June 26 on the criminal charges. An attorney for Powell in the criminal case could not immediately be reached for comment.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarkCredicoII.

MOST READ
1
Game 5 set to be most expensive ticket in Knights’ history
Game 5 set to be most expensive ticket in Knights’ history
2
A’s ballpark funding bill passed by Nevada Senate
A’s ballpark funding bill passed by Nevada Senate
3
From Kings to Golden Knights: Maloofs’ day changed Vegas history
From Kings to Golden Knights: Maloofs’ day changed Vegas history
4
Lonnie Hammargren dies, was Nevada’s former lieutenant governor
Lonnie Hammargren dies, was Nevada’s former lieutenant governor
5
Champions! Golden Knights win Stanley Cup
Champions! Golden Knights win Stanley Cup
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
North Las Vegas physical therapist accused of lewdness, faces trial
North Las Vegas physical therapist accused of lewdness, faces trial
Lawsuit: Male nurse at Desert Springs Hospital improperly touched patient several times
Lawsuit: Male nurse at Desert Springs Hospital improperly touched patient several times
Men accused of raping teens at psychiatric center face judge
Men accused of raping teens at psychiatric center face judge
Prosecutor adds felony charge against former housing authority leader
Prosecutor adds felony charge against former housing authority leader
Former wrestling coach gets probation for lewdness with students
Former wrestling coach gets probation for lewdness with students
Country music superstar accused of sexual assault in Strip hotel
Country music superstar accused of sexual assault in Strip hotel