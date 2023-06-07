North Las Vegas physical therapist accused of lewdness, faces trial

Brady Powell, 42, worked at Premier Physical Therapy and Sports Performance in North Las Vegas.

Brady Powell (Metropolitan Police Department)

North Las Vegas police Tuesday asked victims of a physical therapist accused of lewdness with patients to come forward.

Brady Powell, 42, was arrested in February on charges of open and gross lewdness in connection with Powell allegedly inappropriately touching two female clients.

Powell was a physical therapist at Premier Physical Therapy and Sports Performance. Victims told police that Powell rubbed his crotch against them during their physical therapy appointments, according to a police report.

On Feb. 14 a woman filed a lawsuit against Powell that alleged he inappropriately touched her four separate times and on one occasion exposed his genitals to her.

A grand jury indicted Powell in April on seven counts of open and gross lewdness. He posted bail and is no longer in custody, court records show.

Powell’s jury trial is scheduled for June 26.

Anyone with information can call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, call 702-385-5555, or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

