North Las Vegas police arrest sexual assault suspect

Detectives are reaching out to the public to help find possible victims of an sexual assault suspect who was arrested Wednesday.

Jesse Huerta (North Las Vegas Police Department)

North Las Vegas police detectives are seeking more possible victims after a 24-year-old man was arrested Wednesday on sex assault charges.

Jesse Huerta faces two counts of kidnapping, three counts of sexual assault, child abuse, domestic battery by strangulation, battery with intent to commit sexual assault, robbery, convicted felon in possession of a firearm and coercion by force, according to a North Las Vegas Police Department release.

Police said Huerta had parked in front of the victim’s workplace, and when she came out, he forced her into his car by telling her that he would kill her and her family if she did not comply. The victim was then sexually assaulted, beaten and strangled to the point of losing consciousness, police said.

The department said Huerta had been arrested on similar charges in the past by Las Vegas police.

Witnesses or victims can call the North Las Vegas police detective bureau at 702-633-1773.

