North Las Vegas woman, 19, accused of sex trafficking of minor

A North Las Vegas woman has been arrested on suspicion of trafficking a youth for the purposes of prostitution, police said.

Alexandra Marquez Salcedo (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Alexandra Marquez Salcedo, 19, was booked May 21 at the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of sex trafficking, child abuse neglect and living from the earnings of a prostitute.

A Las Vegas police officer assigned to a federal task force to fight child sex trafficking conducted the investigation that resulted in Marquez Salcedo’s arrest, a Las Vegas police arrest report states.

A woman called police March 21 and said she believed a youth for whom she is a legal guardian was involved in prostitution, the officer said. Police interviewed the youth and she confirmed she was involved in prostitution and alleged that Marquez Salcedo had taught her “how to make a lot of money by working as a prostitute.”

The youth told authorities that Marquez Salcedo would post prostitution advertisements online for her and that the youth would then engage in sex acts and give the money to Marquez Salcedo. Police said text messages between the two supported the accusation.

Las Vegas Justice Court records show a criminal complaint in the case has not been filed. A status check on the filing of a complaint is scheduled for July.

Court records also show a discrepancy in how authorities spelled Marquez Salcedo’s first name. In a police report it is spelled Alexandria, but she was booked at the jail under Alexandra.

