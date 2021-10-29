Officers conduct sex offender operation before Halloween

Law enforcement officers contacted about 1,000 registered sex offenders and “wanted sex crimes suspects” this week in the Las Vegas Valley, arresting 33 people.

The Metropolitan Police Department and its law enforcement partners contacted about 1,000 registered sex offenders and “wanted sex crimes suspects” this week in the Las Vegas Valley, arresting 33 people.

Las Vegas police said the operation, a yearly occurrence around Halloween, took place Monday through Thursday.

Police said those arrested, among 1,048 contacted, are facing various counts, including failure to register as a sex offender and being an out-of state fugitive, and arrest warrants.

Convicted sex offenders in the valley must register among three tiers: Tier 1 offenders have to check in annually, Tier 2 biannually, and Tier 3 quarterly, police said.

Metro said it conducted the operation in conjunction with Clark County School District police, Las Vegas city marshals and the Nevada Department of Public Safety.

Residents may check the registry by visiting the Metro-approved “Offender Watch” database.

“This can be a great tool for parents to identify houses they may want their children to avoid,” Metro said in a statement. “Offender Watch is also available as an app so parents can get information on their phone as they are trick-or-treating throughout their neighborhoods.”

