Oregon man accused of beating, sexually assaulting woman

The man is accused of beating a woman, causing her to lose part of her ear, while forcing her to perform a public sex act.

Samuel Garee, Jr. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

An Oregon man is accused of beating a woman, causing her to lose part of her ear, while forcing her to perform a public sex act.

Samuel Garee, Jr., 45, was arrested Tuesday and booked on two counts of sex assault resulting in substantial bodily harm, four counts of battery with intent to commit sex assault, mayhem, kidnapping and open and gross lewdness, according to court records.

Garee and a woman were seen at a bus stop in front of The Strat on Las Vegas Boulevard performing sexual acts, according to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department released Thursday.

A witness told police while the act was happening Garee was beating the woman, causing her face to bleed, so the wintess called the police.

The woman was taken to University Medical Center trauma center for her bruises, cuts and facial fractures, detectives said. Medical staff reported a piece of her ear had to be stitched back together and another piece was permanently missing.

The woman told police she threw away the man’s narcotics, but changed her story multiple times about how she knew the man, according to the arrest report.

Garee told police he had consumed tequila and marijuana, and he didn’t remember meeting the woman. Garee came to Las Vegas to celebrate the birth of his first grandchild, he told police.

Detectives from Metro said Garee had a prior charge of priors of domestic abuse in Oregon.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter. Review-Journal reporter David Wilson contributed to this report.